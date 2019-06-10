USA vs. Thailand: Odds, Live Stream, TV Info for Women's World Cup 2019

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Defending champions United States get their 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign under way on Tuesday when they face Thailand in Group F at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France.

The U.S. team are the most successful side in history at the tournament having won three of the seven previous editions, and they reached one other final in 2011.

Thailand, meanwhile, are making only their second World Cup appearance at France 2019, and as the odds indicate, they are huge underdogs against the Stars and Stripes.

Date: Tuesday, June 11

Time: 9 p.m. local, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET

TV Info: Fox (U.S.), BBC Four (UK)

Live Stream: Fox Sports Go, BBC iPlayer

Match Odds (via Oddschecker): USA 1-33, Thailand 80-1, Draw 28-1

Thailand are ranked No. 34 in the world and boast some fine players, including 22-year-old American-born forward Suchawadee Nildhamrong:

Kanjana Sungngoen, 32, will be essential to Thailand's chances of progressing to the knockout rounds. She has already etched her name in her country's footballing history after netting both goals in the 2-1 win against Vietnam that saw them qualify for the 2015 Women's World Cup.

However, for all their quality, Thailand can hope for little more than a narrow defeat against the USA.

Jill Ellis' side are No. 1 in the world for a reason. Since they lost to France in January, breaking a 28-match unbeaten run, they have gone unbeaten in nine.

The U.S. have won each of their last six fixtures by an aggregate score of 23-3, while Thailand have lost each of their last five, most recently going down 6-1 to Belgium in their final warm-up game.

Elsa/Getty Images

Unlike four years ago, the U.S. women's national team are not undisputed favourites for France 2019, and they could come into trouble later in the tournament as their defence is vulnerable.

Against Thailand, though, they are unlikely to be exposed, as the Asian side will surely create little going forward.

They will likely look to simply avoid a hammering by sitting deep, but that cannot be guaranteed given the U.S. side boast supreme attacking stars such as Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath, Christen Press, Carli Lloyd, Mallory Pugh and Megan Rapinoe.

The USA's last World Cup game was their 5-2 victory against Japan in the 2015 final, in which Lloyd scored a hat-trick.

There will be plenty in Ellis' squad looking at Tuesday's match as an opportunity to open their accounts for France 2019, and anything other than a comfortable victory for the world champions would be a huge surprise.