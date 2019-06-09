Belmont Stakes Results 2019: Finishing Times, Payouts List and Video Highlights

Steven Ryan/Associated Press

Sir Winston finished off an unpredictable Triple Crown season with a victory at the 2019 Belmont Stakes Saturday.

The horse trained by Mark Casse was viewed as a long shot pick during the buildup to the race, but he proved that thinking wrong by crossing the finish line just in front of Tacitus.

Unpredictability was the theme of the three Triple Crown races, as Country House won the Kentucky Derby after a disqualification, War of Will's Preakness Stakes victory was overshadowed by Bodexpress racing without a jockey and Sir Winston won as a long shot at Belmont Park.

Belmont Stakes Finish: Horse; Jockey; Trainer (Payout)

1. Sir Winston; Joel Rosario; Mark Casse ($800,000)

2. Tacitus; Jose Ortiz; Bill Mott ($300,000)

3. Joevia; Jose Lezcano; Gregg Sasco ($165,000)

4. Tax; Irad Ortiz Jr.; Danny Gargan ($90,000)

5. Master Fencer; Julien Leparoux; Koichi Tsunoda ($45,000)

6. Spinoff; Javier Castellano; Todd Pletcher

7. Everfast; Luis Saez; Dale Romans

8. Intrepid Heart; John Velazquez; Todd Pletcher

9. War of Will; Tyler Gaffalione; Mark Casse

10. Bourbon War; Mike Smith; Mark Hennig

Betting Payouts (Win, Place, Show)

Sir Winston ($22.40, $8.80, $6.10)

Tacitus (N/A, $3.90, $3.20)

Joevia (N/A, N/A, $8.70)

$2.00 Exacta (7-10): $96.00

$1.00 Trifecta (7-10-1): $1,244.00

$1.00 Superfecta (7-10-1-4): $10,428.00

Video Highlights

Casse felt mixed emotions right after the Belmont, as he came away with his second straight win as a trainer in a Triple Crown race, but he also had War of Will finish ninth.

The Belmont-winning trainer summed up his emotions of excitement and disappointment after the race, per ESPN.com's Kieran Darcy.

"I said all week [Sir Winston] was doing really well," Casse said. "What can I say, it's just exciting."

"Believe me, the Belmont is big to me, it's huge to win," Casse said. "But it still hurt that War of Will didn't run better. I'm still real emotional about that."

Sir Winston entered the Belmont with a mixed bag of results, including a second-place finish at the Peter Pan Stakes and a seventh-place mark at the Blue Grass Stakes.



Seth Wenig/Associated Press

In fact, Sir Winston's victory at the Belmont was his first since December after coming up short in four races between wins.

Fresh legs also proved to be a bit of a difference-maker since Sir Winston had close to a month off between races and Tacitus, who took second, was racing on a six-week layoff after competing in the Kentucky Derby.

All three of the horses who competed in the Preakness and Belmont finished at the back of the field. Everfast was seventh, War of Will was ninth and Bourbon War ended up dead last in 10th.

War of Will's finish was perhaps the most disappointing of them all after he came in as one of the two favored horses to win alongside Tacitus.

Of the horses that finished in the top four, three of them had odds of 10-1 or higher. Third-place finisher Joevia had the longest odds in the 10-horse field, while Tax was at 15-1.

The order of finish followed this year's Triple Crown trend, as eight of the nine top-three finishers entered the race with odds of 10-1 or higher.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.

Statistics obtained from Horse Racing Nation.