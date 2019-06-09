Video: Ex-WWE Stars Jon Moxley, KENTA Want to Join NJPW's G1 Climax Tournament

PHILIPPE HUGUEN/Getty Images

Jon Moxley and KENTA have entered their names into the G1 talent pool.

The former WWE stars announced their intentions to enter the NJPW event during Sunday's Dominion:

The G1 Climax event is held over four weeks and is highlighted by a round-robin pool play, which features a number of dream matches come to life. Moxley, formerly known as Dean Ambrose, could get in the ring with a host of NJPW legends before making his full-time shift to AEW.

KENTA wrestled in WWE as Hideo Itami before leaving the company in February. His appearance during Dominion was a surprise and his first on the pro wrestling circuit since leaving WWE. It's likely KENTA had to wait out a 90-day non-compete to be granted a release from his contract.

KENTA previously wrestled in Pro Wrestling Noah in Japan. This will mark his first run in NJPW, assuming he is sticking around beyond G1.

The Climax takes place in July and August, which will give Moxley enough time to compete before AEW begins weekly programming. Despite being an exclusive talent, AEW is allowing Moxley to take outside bookings until TNT picks up AEW in the fall.

It's unclear if any other AEW wrestlers will be entering G1, though Chris Jericho was also part of the Dominion card Sunday.