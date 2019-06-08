Video: Watch Sir Winston Surge Past Joevia to Win 2019 Belmont Stakes

Although there was no Triple Crown on the line at the 2019 Belmont Stakes, Sir Winston put on a show for racing fans by claiming victory in come-from-behind fashion in Elmont, New York, on Saturday.

Entering this year's race, two of the previous four runnings of the Belmont Stakes had Triple Crown implications. This year, though, there was no such drama.

Kentucky Derby winner Country House sat out the 2019 Preakness Stakes and did not run this weekend at Elmont.

Preakness Stakes winner War of Will was among those in the Belmont field, however. After entering the race with 4-1 odds, War of Will finished in ninth place, just one spot out of last.

Pre-race favorite Tacitus (5-2 odds) turned a second-place finish.

The 151st running of the Belmont Stakes may not have had the same amount of hype entering the race as in recent years, but none of that matters to Sir Winston—who entered with 8-1 odds—and jockey Joel Rosario.

Trainer Mark Casse won two of the three jewels of the Triple Crown this year, leaving both Preakness and Belmont victorious.