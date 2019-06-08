Sir Winston Chases Down Joevia to Win 2019 Belmont Stakes

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

This year's Triple Crown season has ended with Sir Winston coming from behind down the stretch to capture the 2019 Belmont Stakes title Saturday.

Coming out of the gate, Joevia controlled the race most of the way. It wasn't until the final turn that jockey Joel Rosario kicked Sir Winston into gear to earn the biggest victory of his career.

Here are the results from Belmont Park:

1st: Sir Winston

2nd: Tacitus

3rd: Joevia

4th: Tax

If there was a defining characteristic of the three Triple Crown races, it was how unpredictable everything was. It started with a controversial finish at the Kentucky Derby with Country House being awarded the victory after Maximum Security was disqualified for interference.

Country House also won at Churchill Downs with the second-longest odds in history (65-1), ahead of only 1913 champion Donerail (91-1), per Action Network's Evan Abrams.

The Preakness Stakes got things back on track with War of Will, who went off the board with the second-best odds, coming out on top. Any hope for a Triple Crown champion was dashed even before the race because Country House, along with the rest of the top four finishers at the Kentucky Derby, didn't make the trip to Pimlico.

Per the Belmont Stakes' official website, Sir Winston came off the board tied with Spinoff and Bourbon War for the fifth-best odds in the field (10-1).

