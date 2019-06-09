Brazil vs. Honduras: 2019 Friendly Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule

Brazil vs. Honduras: 2019 Friendly Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV ScheduleJune 9, 2019
Brazil play their final international friendly before the start of the 2019 Copa America against Honduras in Porto Alegre on Sunday.
Tite's side will host the tournament and are favourites to lift the trophy but have seen their plans disrupted by injury to star man Neymar.
The Paris Saint-Germain forward has been ruled out of the competition after injuring an ankle against Qatar last time out, and Tite will use this game to find a way to cope without his team's talisman.
Date: Sunday, June 9
Time: 8 p.m BST/3 p.m. ET
TV Info: BeIN Sports (U.S), FreeSports [422] (UK)
Live Stream: BeIN Sports CONNECT (U.S.)
Odds: Brazil 1-8, Honduras 18-1, Draw 7-1 (according to Oddschecker)
Match Preview
Tite has called Chelsea forward Willian into his Copa America squad to replace Neymar:
B/R Football @brfootball
Willian steps up to replace the injured Neymar in Brazil's Copa America squad 🇧🇷 https://t.co/DkvSCaVBwn
Brazil writer Paulo Freitas is not too impressed with the decision:
Paulo Freitas @Cynegeticus
@MineiroGiant I think Willian is a bad choice but I suppose his experience is what made the difference. As for our Scouser friend, I wouldn't why he disappeared this time.
However, the Chelsea man will add to Brazil's attacking options. He joins Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus, Philippe Coutinho, Richarlison and David Neres in the squad.
However, there is no question the loss of Neymar is a huge blow, and Tite must find the best attacking combination if his team are to win the Copa America.
Brazil have gone nine games unbeaten since the 2018 FIFA World Cup but have not been entirely convincing in those games.
Tite's men beat Qatar 2-0 last time out with goals from Jesus and Richarlison (U.S. only):
beIN SPORTS USA @beINSPORTSUSA
GOAL FOR BRAZIL! 🇧🇷🐦 A great ball in by Dani Alves to feed into Richarlison as the Everton man sends in a sublime header and give the hosts a 1-0 lead over the Asian Cup champions. https://t.co/Kp7iLlRHU8
The Everton forward has been particularly impressive since breaking into the national team and could be the man to provide the inspiration needed in Neymar's absence.
Meanwhile, Liverpool striker Firmino is expected to feature against Honduras after returning from injury in Liverpool's UEFA Champions League win over Tottenham Hotspur.
Honduras are preparing for the 2019 Gold Cup and will be aiming for only their second ever victory over Brazil.
Victory for the Central Americans against Tite's side will be seen as a big shock, but the team have shown signs of improvement since Fabian Coito was appointed manager in February.
Draws against Ecuador and Paraguay have followed, and they will do their best to make life difficult for Brazil's superstars on Sunday.
