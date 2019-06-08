Raptors Fan Tristan Warkentin Arrested for Vulgar Ayesha Curry Comments on TV

Rich Fury/Associated Press

Toronto Raptors fan Tristan Warkentin was arrested Saturday and charged with mischief (interference with lawful operation of property) for comments he made during a television interview about Ayesha Curry—the wife of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

According to AJ Neuharth-Keusch of USA Today, the 28-year-old Warkentin is scheduled to appear in court July 11.

Per Joe Warmington of the Toronto Sun, Warkentin was interviewed by CP24 outside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto after the Raptors lost Game 2 of the NBA Finals to the Warriors to even the series at 1-1. During the interview, Warkentin said, "I just wanted to let everyone know: Ayesha Curry, we're going to f--k her in the p---y."

In an interview with the Sun after the fact, Warkentin expressed remorse for his comments: "What I did was disgraceful; it was an alcohol-influenced situation. ... To be honest, I don't even remember being there, but I am responsible for my own actions at the end of the day."

Warkentin also said he hoped he could reach out to Ayesha and Stephen Curry to apologize.

Since Toronto's Game 2 loss, it has won two consecutive games and is now one win from its first NBA championship.

The Raptors will host the Warriors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday.