2019 NBA Finals Odds: Raptors Huge Favorites to Win Title After Taking 3-1 Lead

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors scored a 105-92 victory over Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the 2019 NBA Finals on Friday night, and now they're definitive favorites to capture the first championship in franchise history thanks to a 3-1 series lead.

Here's a look at the updated Finals odds as of Saturday afternoon:

The Warriors came into the clash with the Raptors as a clear favorite (-320) to win the NBA title despite uncertainty about whether superstar forward Kevin Durant would return from a calf injury during the series.

Durant has remained sidelined and Golden State has also dealt with injuries to Klay Thompson, DeMarcus Cousins and Kevon Looney throughout the series, leaving the two-time defending champions short on their usual offensive firepower.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors have taken full advantage. Leonard, who won an NBA Finals MVP Award in 2014 with the San Antonio Spurs, is on pace to take home that honor again by averaging 30.8 points and 10.3 rebounds in the series' first four games.

Toronto's first chance to secure the title comes Monday night as they return home to Scotiabank Arena for Game 5.