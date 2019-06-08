2019 NBA Finals Odds: Raptors Huge Favorites to Win Title After Taking 3-1 Lead

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 8, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - JUNE 7: Danny Green #14 and Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors high-five during a game against the Golden State Warriors during Game Four of the NBA Finals on June 7, 2019 at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Toronto Raptors scored a 105-92 victory over Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the 2019 NBA Finals on Friday night, and now they're definitive favorites to capture the first championship in franchise history thanks to a 3-1 series lead.

Here's a look at the updated Finals odds as of Saturday afternoon:

The Warriors came into the clash with the Raptors as a clear favorite (-320) to win the NBA title despite uncertainty about whether superstar forward Kevin Durant would return from a calf injury during the series.

Durant has remained sidelined and Golden State has also dealt with injuries to Klay Thompson, DeMarcus Cousins and Kevon Looney throughout the series, leaving the two-time defending champions short on their usual offensive firepower.

Kawhi Leonard and the Raptors have taken full advantage. Leonard, who won an NBA Finals MVP Award in 2014 with the San Antonio Spurs, is on pace to take home that honor again by averaging 30.8 points and 10.3 rebounds in the series' first four games.

Toronto's first chance to secure the title comes Monday night as they return home to Scotiabank Arena for Game 5.

