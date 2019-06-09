Valentina Shevchenko Beats Jessica Eye Via 2nd-Round Knockout at UFC 238

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Valentina Shevchenko scored her first official defense of her women's flyweight title with a second-round knockout win over Jessica Eye in the co-main event of UFC 238.

After dominating the first round, the champion unleashed a hellish head kick that immediately brought an end to the fight.

Eye came out aggressively winging overhand rights and trying to score early. Shevchenko responded with body kicks and a takedown to set the tone early that it would take more than pure aggression for the contender to take the title.

Bullet eventually allowed Eye to work her way back to the feet without dishing out much punishment, but the momentum was established early for the champion.

Shevchenko didn't waste much time bringing an end to the fight in the second frame. She unleashed a devastating head kick that put Eye down for the count immediately.

The knockout not only gave Shevchenko a title defense, but an iconic moment and highlight that will likely be played for a long time. As ESPN Stats & Info noted, it's not often that a championship bout is ended with a head kick:

With a performance like this one it's hard to envision anyone in the division that is going to give the champion a run for her money.

Shevchenko is the second champion of the newly minted division. She defeated Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the vacant title and will likely be the odds-on favorite against any challenger.

Bullet has proved to be one of the best and most well-rounded champions in women's MMA, with her only two losses in the Octagon coming against Amanda Nunes. Her last bout with the Lioness ended in a split decision, leaving the possibility for a third bout with the Brazilian on the table.

For now, she seems to be focused on defending her belt from any and all comers as much as possible, though.

"I just want to be No. 1 in everything that I'm doing, and of course I want to defend my belt as much as I can," Shevchenko said, per MMA Fighting. "But it doesn't matter [if] I'm not going to do something else [related to those goals] on my way, because if the opportunity shows up, you just have to take them. And we'll see what kind of opportunities will show up on my way as a champion of the UFC."

With the division still in its infancy, it's hard to tell what fighters will come up from 115 or down from 135, but right now it's clear that it is Shevchenko's division to lose. Whether another fight with Nunes will eventually be on the horizon or not, Shevchenko seems bound to continue to climb the pound-for-pound ladder.