Breaking Down AEW Star Jon Moxley's Top Revelations About WWE on Podcast Tour

Credit: WWE.com

Watching Jon Moxley work the interview circuit since leaving WWE has been a delight. As one of the company's former top stars, Moxley, better known to WWE fans as Dean Ambrose, is uniquely qualified to talk about WWE's inner workings and its oft-criticized creative process.

The company is traditionally secretive. It's a holdover from the days when professional wrestling was marketed as competitive rather than pre-determined. And fun as they are to read, the dirt sheets can be hit-or-miss; the gossip comes from people who are relaying it secondhand, assuming their sources are legitimate in the first place.

But finally, thanks to Moxley, we have someone with the real information who can attest to what happened backstage because he was backstage while it was happening. Not since CM Punk have we gotten such a clear account of a company in creative crisis.

Here is everything we've learned about WWE from Jon Moxley so far.