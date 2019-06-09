5 Possible Opponents for Undertaker's Next Match After WWE Super ShowDown

0 of 5

WWE

When it comes to The Undertaker, it's more about "who" than "if" at this point.

Granted, the idea of another match coming out of Friday's poor showing at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia is polarizing, at best. He won, and Goldberg says he "knocked himself out," which might explain the sloppy, forgetful showing.

But for many, that might be the result of WWE throwing two 50-plus part-time Superstars into the ring together. The reality is the full-time roster offers plenty of Superstars who could go up against Undertaker and put on good matches.

Even better, some of the possibilities would tell incredible stories too. If Undertaker is coming back for another bout in 2019, these are the guys who can offer the best mixture of in-ring performance and sheer storytelling fans wouldn't want to miss.