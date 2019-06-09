Matches to Make for Winners and Losers from UFC 238

0 of 6

UFC 238 crowned a new bantamweight champion and his name is Henry Cejudo. Cejudo is now a two-division champion.

There was another title on the line in the co-main event. Valentina Shevchenko silenced the crowd with a brutal head kick knockout over Jessica Eye. Shevchenko looks to have no equal at flyweight, but she'll continue to defend her title against what will be just another victim sometime in 2019. But who?

And who will Cejudo defend against? Will it be at flyweight or bantamweight?

Oh, and did Tony Ferguson earn his title shot after a TKO victory against Donald Cerrone?

There are a lot of matchmaking questions exiting Chicago, and we are here to help the UFC matchmakers with their decision-making process. Contenders and title fights abound. Grab a sheet of paper, print out a list of the current UFC roster and let's think this through.

Here are the matches to make for every winner and loser following UFC 238.