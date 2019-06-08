WWE Super ShowDown 2019 Results: Legend Killer Becomes Legend and More

1 of 3

As The Legend Killer, Randy Orton rose to prominence in WWE, disrespecting and assaulting any industry icon that put themselves between him and greatness. He rode that gimmick early in his career with Evolution, ultimately capturing the World Heavyweight Championship in August 2004 and establishing himself as one of the elite in professional wrestling.

Fast forward to Super Showdown and a clean, RKO outta nowhere victory over Triple H and it has become clear that the man once so proud of his Legend Killer moniker has become a legend in his own right.

The Viper was already a 13-time world champion, a two-time Royal Rumble winner, Mr. Money in the Bank and a Grand Slam champion before he even set foot in the squared circle in Jeddah, so what about the match with his mentor and the victory he scored was so special?

One, his presence in the bout was a reflection of his star power.

That management finally sees him as a star worthy of sharing the squared circle at one of its Saudi Arabian shows with one of the mostly retired legends it dusts of for those events is indicative of the impact he has made over the course of his career, even if his current booking on SmackDown Live is inconsistent, to say the least.

Second, his clean win over The Game in a match that held no real significance to any ongoing storyline and easily could have been a triumphant victory for Triple H is proof positive of the respect he has earned as an equal to the legends that groomed him for the top of the card.

Orton has been so good for so long that his greatness and stature in the industry almost flies under the radar, especially now that he is routinely working with (and putting over) guys like Ali, Kofi Kingston and AJ Styles on SmackDown.

His many championships, his continued excellence and high-profile victories over industry giants have only helped complete the transition from young Legend Killer trying to assert himself in a cutthroat business to a legend the likes of which he once spat in the face of.