Match Card Predictions for WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 After Super ShowDown

Match Card Predictions for WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 After Super ShowDownJune 8, 2019
Super ShowDown is a pay-per-view that WWE would probably like fans to forget ever took place, and thankfully, the company has another event coming up on June 23 called Stomping Grounds.
Management began building the card before Super ShowDown took place so it would have more two weeks to put the show together, so several matches have already been announced.
Here is a look at the current lineup, according to WWE.com:
Let's go through each match and make some predictions before we look at what else WWE might add to the Stomping Grounds Card.
Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns
Shane McMahon has moved on from his feud with The Miz and focused his sights solely on Reigns, but he has not been operating as a solo act.
The Best in the World has been helped by McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Corbin and The Revival in recent weeks, and it was The Scottish Psychopath who helped him secure the win over The Big Dog at Super ShowDown.
Reigns is going to be on the warpath looking for revenge, but since he has defeated McIntyre before, this feels like the Scottsman's time to shine.
McMahon will likely be there to interfere in some way to pay McIntyre back for all of his assistance, and this will probably lead to Reigns teaming up with someone else to battle them in a tag team match at another PPV in the future.
Prediction: McIntyre
Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler
Kingston and Ziggler had one of the few decent matches at Super ShowDown and they will continue their feud when they step inside a steel cage at Stomping Grounds.
These two have fought each other over just about every title in the company for the past decade. Their stories are as intertwined as anyone else, and that has helped them build a great story.
Ziggler as the bitter and jealous heel seems rejuvenated. He has been as good as he has ever been with his recent promos, but unfortunately, their next match will have the same ending as their last one.
Kingston will retain the WWE title and continue his reign as champion while Ziggler ponders what to do next with his career.
Prediction: Kingston
Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans
Evans is a good performer with a bright future, but her recent match against Charlotte Flair on the June 3 episode of Raw proved she is not ready to lead a brand yet.
The champion has to be able to work well with anyone. Evans is only 29 and has only been wrestling for a few years. She has plenty of time to improve and have a long, fruitful career.
The Man is still the woman to beat in WWE and she is going to remain at the top until WWE thinks someone else is worthy of taking her spot, and that won't be for at least another few months.
Prediction: Lynch
Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss
Bayley and Alexa Bliss are polar opposite characters and that may be why they have worked well together in their previous feuds.
Bliss is the mean girl who will lie and cheat to get what she wants while Bayley is the hero who always fights for what is right and follows the rules. It's a textbook feud and that is why it works.
Bliss is still getting back into the swing of things after spending a few months working mostly as a talk show host on Raw. With The Hugger having just won the belt at Money in the Bank, it's a safe bet she will hold onto it for a little while.
WWE booked two titles changes in one night when Charlotte won the SmackDown women's title from Lynch only to lose to Bayley when she cashed in her Money in the Bank contract a few minutes later. Having the belt change hands again so quickly wouldn't make Bayley look like a strong champion.
Prediction: Bayley
Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin
Corbin has a lot of critics in the WWE Universe, but anyone who thinks he hasn't improved a lot in recent months while working his butt off to prove he deserves he spot he has been given is fooling themselves.
The Lone Wolf has been given a lot of bad storylines to work with but he has always done what he can to make his opponents look as good as possible.
Even if you don't like seeing him get another title shot, it's better Corbin be the one to take another loss than WWE having someone the fans actually like be sacrificed to The Beastslayer.
Besides, if Brock Lesnar cashes in his Money in the Bank contract, it won't matter who Rollins is facing. The current champion will retain against Corbin, but he might not leave Stomping Grounds with the title thanks to The Beast.
Prediction: Rollins (With Lesnar cashing in)
Rounding out the Rest of the Card
A lot of champions did not defend their titles at Super ShowDown so WWE needs to make sure those people work the Stomping Grounds PPV.
The IIconics have barely been used since winning the women's tag titles at WrestleMania, and the same can be said for Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder.
Peyton Royce and Billie Kay should face Asuka and Kairi Sane to help them get more established as a tag team. As far as Ryder and Hawkins are concerned, WWE has a lot of options. The best idea would be a Fatal 4-Way match featuring The Authors of Pain, The Viking Raiders and The Usos.
Samoa Joe defending the United States Championship seems like a lock. Putting him in the ring with someone like Ricochet is guaranteed to produce a great match.
Finn Balor and Andrade have amazing chemistry so it would make sense for WWE to keep them together for one more PPV, possibly with El Idolo winning his first title on the main roster at Stomping Grounds.
Tony Nese, if he even appears on the card, will be relegated to the pre-show since WWE doesn't take the cruiserweight division as seriously as the wrestlers do, and R-Truth will probably lose and regain the 24/7 Championship at least once during the show.
Management needs to put together a good show to wash the taste of Super ShowDown out of everyone's mouth. These matches could help accomplish that goal.
What do you want to see added to the Stomping Grounds card?