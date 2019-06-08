Match Card Predictions for WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 After Super ShowDown

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Super ShowDown is a pay-per-view that WWE would probably like fans to forget ever took place, and thankfully, the company has another event coming up on June 23 called Stomping Grounds.

Management began building the card before Super ShowDown took place so it would have more two weeks to put the show together, so several matches have already been announced.

Here is a look at the current lineup, according to WWE.com:

Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin (Universal Championship)

Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss (SmackDown Women's Championship)

Becky Lynch vs. Lacey Evans (Raw Women's Championship)

Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns

Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler (WWE Championship, Steel Cage)

Let's go through each match and make some predictions before we look at what else WWE might add to the Stomping Grounds Card.