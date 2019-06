Match Card Predictions for WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 After Super ShowDown

1 of 6

Shane McMahon has moved on from his feud with The Miz and focused his sights solely on Reigns, but he has not been operating as a solo act.

The Best in the World has been helped by McIntyre, Bobby Lashley, Corbin and The Revival in recent weeks, and it was The Scottish Psychopath who helped him secure the win over The Big Dog at Super ShowDown.

Reigns is going to be on the warpath looking for revenge, but since he has defeated McIntyre before, this feels like the Scottsman's time to shine.

McMahon will likely be there to interfere in some way to pay McIntyre back for all of his assistance, and this will probably lead to Reigns teaming up with someone else to battle them in a tag team match at another PPV in the future.

Prediction: McIntyre