WWE Star John Cena Joins Cast of 'Fast & Furious 9'; The Rock Reportedly Out

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 8, 2019

Actor and fromer WWE Supestar Dwayne
Evan Agostini/Associated Press

Just as he did in WWE, John Cena will be tasked with filling a massive void left by The Rock.

Per Deadline'Anthony D'Alessandro, Cena has officially been added to the cast of Fast and Furious 9, with The Rock not expected to be in the next installment of the franchise. 

Cena also addressed his casting on Twitter:

The move has been expected for some time after Vin Diesel teased working with the former WWE champion in an April Instagram video. 

This will mark Cena's first appearance in a Fast and Furious movie. The Rock is still involved with the franchise as the co-star of the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff that's due to be released August 2.

The 42-year-old has significantly cut back on his WWE schedule over the past two years as his movie career has taken off. He does have experience in a major action franchise after appearing in the Transformers spinoff Bumblebee last year. 

