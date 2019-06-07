WWE Star John Cena Joins Cast of 'Fast & Furious 9'; The Rock Reportedly Out

WWE Star John Cena Joins Cast of 'Fast & Furious 9'; The Rock Reportedly OutJune 8, 2019
Just as he did in WWE, John Cena will be tasked with filling a massive void left by The Rock.
Per Deadline's Anthony D'Alessandro, Cena has officially been added to the cast of Fast and Furious 9, with The Rock not expected to be in the next installment of the franchise.
Cena also addressed his casting on Twitter:
John Cena @JohnCena
For nearly 20 years, the Fast Franchise has entertained fans and created some of the biggest cinematic moments in history. It’s an incredible honor to join this franchise and this family. https://t.co/7GFzDsX8sl
The move has been expected for some time after Vin Diesel teased working with the former WWE champion in an April Instagram video.
This will mark Cena's first appearance in a Fast and Furious movie. The Rock is still involved with the franchise as the co-star of the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff that's due to be released August 2.
The 42-year-old has significantly cut back on his WWE schedule over the past two years as his movie career has taken off. He does have experience in a major action franchise after appearing in the Transformers spinoff Bumblebee last year.
