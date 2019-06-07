Report: Zion Williamson, Ja Morant Headline 2019 NBA Draft Green Room Invites

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 7, 2019

Duke forward Zion Williamson (1) dribbles the ball against Central Florida during the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sean Rayford/Associated Press

In anticipation of the 2019 NBA draft on June 20, the league has sent out its first round of invitations to prospects to sit in the green room.

Per ESPN's Jonathan Givony, top stars like Zion Williamson, Ja Morant, RJ Barrett and Coby White are among the players who received an invitation to New York. 

It's not a surprise to see that group of players included among the list of invitees to the NBA's annual prospect extravaganza. 

Williamson, Morant and Barrett are projected to be the top three picks, with White going No. 7 overall to the Chicago Bulls, per B/R's Jonathan Wasserman

Last year, Givony and Adrian Wojnarowski reported prior to the draft that no non-college prospects were included in the green room. Luka Doncic likely would have received an invitation, but he was still playing with Real Madrid in the Liga ACB playoffs. 

It's unclear at this point if there will be any non-college invitees this year. Sekou Doumbouya from Guinea is the top foreign player off the board in Wasserman's mock draft at No. 10 overall to the Atlanta Hawks. 

Related

    Kevon Looney (Ribs) Playing Game 4

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kevon Looney (Ribs) Playing Game 4

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Klay Playing in Game 4, No 'Firm' Mins Restriction

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Klay Playing in Game 4, No 'Firm' Mins Restriction

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    KD and Kawhi’s FA Decisions 🤔

    NBA stars say it’s not crazy to think KD and Kawhi turn down playing for titles to leave in free agency ➡️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KD and Kawhi’s FA Decisions 🤔

    NBA stars say it’s not crazy to think KD and Kawhi turn down playing for titles to leave in free agency ➡️

    Howard Beck
    via Bleacher Report

    Top 75 Players Who Could Be Traded This Offseason

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Top 75 Players Who Could Be Traded This Offseason

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report