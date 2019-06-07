Yankees Legend Mickey Mantle's 1957 Contract Up for Auction, Could Fetch $40K

Megan ArmstrongCorrespondent IIJune 7, 2019

This is an undated 1960's photo of New York Yankees Mickey Mantle. (AP Photo)
Associated Press

New York Yankees legend Mickey Mantle would have certainly made more than the $60,000 he was due in 1957 had he played in today's MLB

According to TMZ Sports, that actual contract is available through SCP Auctions and "is expected to fetch over $40,000." 

SCP Auctions' official listing of the item states, in part:

"The offered contract originates from the personal collection of the Mantle family, having entered the hobby through the famous 2003 Mickey Mantle Estate Auction. The standard four-page contract lists Mickey’s home as 'Commerce, Oklahoma,' and stipulates a salary of $60,000. Mantle's period signature appears on page three along with that of general manager and fellow Hall of Famer Lee MacPhail."

The minimum bid to get in on the action is $7,500. 

The Hall of Famer's 1957 contract came after his historically great 1956 campaign in which he led the majors with 52 home runs, 130 RBI, 376 total bases, a .353 batting average to go along with a .705 slugging percentage, among other league-leading statistics. The Yankees won the World Series also that season.

Mantle died at 63 years old on Aug. 14, 1995. 

