Yankees Legend Mickey Mantle's 1957 Contract Up for Auction, Could Fetch $40K

Associated Press

New York Yankees legend Mickey Mantle would have certainly made more than the $60,000 he was due in 1957 had he played in today's MLB.

According to TMZ Sports, that actual contract is available through SCP Auctions and "is expected to fetch over $40,000."

SCP Auctions' official listing of the item states, in part:

"The offered contract originates from the personal collection of the Mantle family, having entered the hobby through the famous 2003 Mickey Mantle Estate Auction. The standard four-page contract lists Mickey’s home as 'Commerce, Oklahoma,' and stipulates a salary of $60,000. Mantle's period signature appears on page three along with that of general manager and fellow Hall of Famer Lee MacPhail."

The minimum bid to get in on the action is $7,500.

The Hall of Famer's 1957 contract came after his historically great 1956 campaign in which he led the majors with 52 home runs, 130 RBI, 376 total bases, a .353 batting average to go along with a .705 slugging percentage, among other league-leading statistics. The Yankees won the World Series also that season.

Mantle died at 63 years old on Aug. 14, 1995.