Blues' Ivan Barbashev Suspended for Game 6 for Check to Head of Marcus Johansson

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 7, 2019

St. Louis Blues center Ivan Barbashev, of Russia, skates to the bench after scoring against the Boston Bruins during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Saturday, June 1, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The St. Louis Blues will be without center Ivan Barbashev because of a one-game suspension when they try to close out the Stanley Cup Final Sunday.

Per NHL Player SafetyBarbashev won't be available for Game 6 for an illegal check to the head of Boston Bruins forward Marcus Johansson.

The hit occurred during the first period of St. Louis' 2-1 win in Game 5 Thursday but didn't warrant a penalty call from the officials. 

Johansson remained on the ice for a few seconds but was able to finish the game without any apparent issues. 

The Blues have been very aggressive and physical throughout this series. Oskar Sundqvist was suspended for Game 3 due to an illegal boarding hit on Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk. That play did result in a two-minute minor penalty during the game. 

Barbashev has just one point in the first five games against Boston.

St. Louis will host Game 6 with a chance to close out the Stanley Cup Final and win the franchise's first-ever championship. 

