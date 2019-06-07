Warriors Rumors: Kevon Looney Wants to Play Through Rib Injury in Game 4

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward/center Kevon Looney, who missed Game 3 of the NBA Finals with a non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture, is lobbying the team to play in Game 4 on Friday against the Toronto Raptors.

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported the news in the hours leading up to the matchup, which takes place at 9 p.m. ET at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California:

Looney suffered the injury in Game 2, and he left after seeing only 10 minutes of action. The Warriors initially declared him out indefinitely.

