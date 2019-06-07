Warriors Rumors: Kevon Looney Wants to Play Through Rib Injury in Game 4

June 7, 2019

Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney, left, shoots over Portland Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless during the first half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals Saturday, May 18, 2019, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)
Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward/center Kevon Looney, who missed Game 3 of the NBA Finals with a non-displaced first costal cartilage fracture, is lobbying the team to play in Game 4 on Friday against the Toronto Raptors.

Ramona Shelburne of ESPN reported the news in the hours leading up to the matchup, which takes place at 9 p.m. ET at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California:

Looney suffered the injury in Game 2, and he left after seeing only 10 minutes of action. The Warriors initially declared him out indefinitely.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

