RBC Canadian Open 2019: Matt Kuchar, Scott Brown Tied for Lead After 2nd Round

Scott Brown and Matt Kuchar are tied atop the 2019 RBC Canadian Open leaderboard after Friday's second round at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Ontario, Canada.

Brown and Kuchar each shot seven-under par Friday to round out their tournament scores at 12 under.

Kuchar was especially hot to finish the second round with three consecutive birdies. According to the PGA Tour, the 40-year-old's 36-hole score of 128 on Friday marked the third time he has scored 128 or better through two rounds on tour this season while the rest of the field only has done so six times combined.

Kuchar can't get comfortable, though. Outside of sharing the lead, Brandt Snedeker enters the weekend one stroke behind after shooting the best round of the day at 10-under 60 that included an eagle and eight birdies:

Rory McIlroy sank his share of birdies with five in 11 holes. While the 30-year-old finished Friday tied for 13th at seven under—four under for the round—it's a welcomed improvement from missing the cut at last weekend's Memorial Tournament.

Friday's Leaderboard

T1. Scott Brown (-12)

T1. Matt Kuchar (-12)

T3. Brandt Snedeker (-11)

T3. Nick Taylor (-11)

5. Webb Simpson (-10)

6. Adam Hadwin (-9)

T7. Mackenzie Hughes (-8)

T7. Henrik Stenson (-8)

T7. Graeme McDowell (-8)

T7. Ben Silverman (-8)

The host country showed out Friday as four Canadians in Hadwin, Taylor, Hughes and Silverman were among the top 10 finishers.

Hadwin and Silverman each sank two eagles. Silverman's two eagles and six birdies skyrocketed him up 98 spots in the standings, while Hadwin added flair with a one-handed finish:

The RBC Canadian Open was last won by a Canadian when Pat Fletcher did so in 1954.

Meanwhile, reigning champion Dustin Johnson found himself tied for 34th alongside the likes of Brooks Koepka after going five-under par on the day for a tournament score of four under.

Johnson and Koepka each birdied six holes Friday.

Players of Koepka and Johnson's caliber are always capable of shaking up a leaderboard, but Snedeker is the one to watch heading into moving day. The 38-year-old is seeking his first PGA Tour win since August 2018, but he has captured the RBC Canadian Open title once before in 2013.

Saturday's third round is set to tee off at 8 a.m. ET.