Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch and More Stars' WWE Stomping Grounds Matches Revealed

FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

The WWE announced matches for Stomping Grounds, the company's June 23 pay-per-view event at the Tacoma Dome in Washington, during Friday's Super ShowDown show in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Here's a look five matches set for the card:

Two of the matches, Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin for the Universal Championship and Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler for the WWE Championship, are rematches from Super ShowDown. Kingston and Ziggler will battle inside a steel cage.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch and Lacey Evans will face off for the Raw Women's Championship.

Roman Reigns, fresh off losing to Shane McMahon at Super ShowDown, will take on Drew McIntyre, who's been acting like McMahon's bodyguard in recent weeks.

Finally, Bayley will put her SmackDown Live Women's Championship up for grabs against Alexa Bliss.

The return of two women's matches comes after Bliss was almost a part of history.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline reported she was proposed to take on Natalya at Super ShowDown in what would have been the first women's wrestling match in Saudi Arabia's history, but it was nixed by the country's government.

All told, the continuation of preexisting storylines doesn't come as a surprise given the short turnaround before the next high-profile event on the WWE schedule.