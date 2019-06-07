Ex-College Basketball Coach Lamont Evans Sentenced to 3 Months for Taking Bribes

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2019

Former Oklahoma State assistant basketball coach Lamont Evans leaves after his sentencing in Federal Court June 7, 2019, in New York. Evans is one of four convicted in a scheme to pay coaches and families of top-tier players to choose favored managers and financial advisors. (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
Kevin Hagen/Associated Press

Former Oklahoma State Cowboys and South Carolina Gamecocks assistant basketball coach Lamont Evans received a three-month prison sentence Friday for accepting bribes to push players toward certain managers and financial advisers. 

Larry Neumeister of the Associated Press reported U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos also ordered Evans to forfeit $22,000 and work 100 hours of community service during the sentencing in New York City.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Ex-Arizona Asst. Gets Prison Time

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Ex-Arizona Asst. Gets Prison Time

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Arizona Lands Former 5-Star Nevada Transfer

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Arizona Lands Former 5-Star Nevada Transfer

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Top 11 Candidates for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Top 11 Candidates for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award

    Ncaa
    via Ncaa

    Add More Schools to the List for VT Grad Transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr.

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Add More Schools to the List for VT Grad Transfer Kerry Blackshear Jr.

    Jack Pilgrim
    via Kentucky Sports Radio