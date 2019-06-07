Ex-College Basketball Coach Lamont Evans Sentenced to 3 Months for Taking Bribes

Kevin Hagen/Associated Press

Former Oklahoma State Cowboys and South Carolina Gamecocks assistant basketball coach Lamont Evans received a three-month prison sentence Friday for accepting bribes to push players toward certain managers and financial advisers.

Larry Neumeister of the Associated Press reported U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos also ordered Evans to forfeit $22,000 and work 100 hours of community service during the sentencing in New York City.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

