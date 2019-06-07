2019 NHL Stanley Cup Final Odds: Blues Favored to Win Title After Taking Game 5

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The St. Louis Blues are now heavily favored to win the 2019 Stanley Cup Final after their Game 5 road victory over the Boston Bruins gave them a 3-2 series advantage.

St. Louis entered Thursday night's contest as the underdog, but the odds unsurprisingly flipped with the Blues now one win from the first championship in franchise history:

Ryan O'Reilly opened the scoring for the visitors less than a minute into the second period, and David Perron increased the lead to 2-0 midway through the third in controversial fashion.

The goal came moments after Boston felt a tripping penalty should have been called on the Blues' Tyler Bozak.

Jake DeBrusk scored with just over six minutes remaining to get the Bruins back in the game, but they were unable to net an equalizer despite consistent pressure down the stretch.

"I'm a fan of the game. This is the National Hockey League, it's getting a black eye with their officiating this playoffs," Boston head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters after Game 5. "It was egregious."

The Bruins must now win Game 6 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis to keep their title hopes alive.

Faceoff in the potential clinching game is scheduled for Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.