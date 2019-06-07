Former 5-Star PF Jordan Brown Transferring to Arizona from Nevada

Former 5-Star PF Jordan Brown Transferring to Arizona from NevadaJune 7, 2019
Tom R. Smedes/Associated Press
Former 5-star recruit Jordan Brown is leaving Nevada and will continue his college basketball career at Arizona.
Brown announced his decision via Twitter on Friday:
