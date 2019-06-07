Former 5-Star PF Jordan Brown Transferring to Arizona from Nevada

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 7, 2019

Nevada forward Jordan Brown (21) against Little Rock in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Reno, Nev., Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)
Tom R. Smedes/Associated Press

Former 5-star recruit Jordan Brown is leaving Nevada and will continue his college basketball career at Arizona.

Brown announced his decision via Twitter on Friday:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

