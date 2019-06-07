Ryan Giggs Praises 'Exciting' Daniel James Ahead of Rumoured Man United Transfer

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Wales manager and Manchester United icon Ryan Giggs believes the Red Devils are getting an "exciting player" in Daniel James, should his transfer from Swansea City go ahead.

It was confirmed on Thursday by BBC Sport the 21-year-old is likely to finalise a move to Old Trafford before Wales' UEFA European Championship qualifier on Saturday against Croatia, with United set to pay in the region of £18 million for the player.

Giggs has worked with James in the Wales setup and is well aware of what's required to make it as a winger in Manchester.

He praised the Swansea starlet and offered some advice on how best to thrive at such a massive club, per James Nursey of the Daily Mirror:

"If it happens, United are getting an exciting player that I know that Man United fans will get behind and enjoy watching him.

"It's fantastic for everyone, for Dan, for Manchester United and a good deal for Swansea City as well. I would say enjoy it, it's the biggest club in the world so enjoy the challenge. He's potentially going there because of what he's done over the last year or so, especially the last six months. Be yourself, don't be anyone else, and you'll be fine."

The tyro enjoyed a breakthrough season in the Championship last term and showcased his quality with strikes like this:

In addition, James hasn't looked daunted by the international stage, either, as he netted on his Wales debut:

James looks set to be the first signing of a busy summer for the Red Devils as they seek to improve on a disappointing previous campaign.

After a torrid start to the season, Jose Mourinho was given his marching orders, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer arrived as interim manager. Following a fine start, the Norwegian was given the job on a full-time basis, only for the form of the team to nosedive late in the campaign, with United finishing in sixth.

While bigger names are expected to arrive at the club in the coming months as part of a rebuild, it will be intriguing to see what kind of role James plays in the United first team next season.

Simon Peach of the Press Association thinks the Welshman ticks a lot of boxes for United and will get game time as a result:

Football journalist Sam Pilger thinks it's important more players follow him through the door at the Theatre of Dreams:

In Giggs, James has an excellent sounding board available. The current Wales manager is one of the most decorated footballers in the history of the British game, as he helped United win 13 Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League twice.

While United supporters will be keen to see their new man in action, it's likely some patience will be required. In his 33 Championship appearances in 2018-19, James was only on the scoresheet on four occasions.