Joshua Kimmich: Bayern Munich Signing Leroy Sane 'Would Send Right Message'

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

Bayern Munich defender Joshua Kimmich believes it "would send the right message" if the club signed Leroy Sane from Manchester City.

Sane is one of the best young players in the Premier League and has played a big part in City's back-to-back top-flight title triumphs. However, late in the campaign, he lost his place in the side, with Pep Guardiola using Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling on the flanks in crucial games.

There has been speculation regarding a possible Bayern pursuit of the 23-year-old winger. Kimmich told Bild he would love to see his compatriot make the move to Munich (h/t James Westwood of Goal):

"I would like to have Leroy at Bayern. That would send the right message. He is a player who would be a good fit at Bayern. I think he is a very good player.

"He has great potential but was not allowed to play at City last season, which I cannot understand. But it is his decision and the task of those responsible to convince him. If I was in the club's position, I would certainly buy him."

Per Sport Witness, Kimmich isn't the first figure associated with Bayern to speak candidly about a possible transfer:

Speaking to Kicker (h/t Chris Burton of Goal), Bayern president Uli Hoeness confirmed there was interest in the City star but that a deal was unlikely to happen because of the demands of the Etihad Stadium outfit.

Sane has two seasons left to run on his City deal, and the club has held talks with the 23-year-old about an extension, according to James Robson of the Evening Standard. It's added they do not feel as though the former Schalke man will push for a transfer away from the club.

Still, as Bleacher Report's Dean Jones noted, there were times last season when it appeared Sane didn't have his manager's trust:

While there are occasions when the German loses the ball cheaply and lets his concentration slip, overall his influence on matches is positive.

Sane's ability to carry the ball and change direction at speed is remarkable to watch. When he rampages into dangerous areas, he is decisive too, highlighted by his 10 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League last term.

The City star also showed off his set-piece proficiency in the UEFA Champions League:

Sane has all the ability required to be a superstar, and it would be a surprise if City decided to let him go this summer.

His contract situation will be a concern, though, with Guardiola confirming the club has tried unsuccessfully to get the player tied down to a new deal. If it remains unsigned at the end of next season, City will have a big decision to make regarding one of their key assets.