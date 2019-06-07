Belmont Stakes Picks 2019: Examining Latest Vegas Predictions and Odds

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

It's not equivalent to capturing the Triple Crown, but winning two of horse racing's biggest events back-to-back is still an impressive feat.

That's what War of Will is looking to do Saturday, when the final race of the Triple Crown schedule, the Belmont Stakes, takes place at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y. It is the 151st running of the race and the 108th time it will occur at Belmont Park.

While the 10-horse field is smaller than the Kentucky Derby (19 horses) and the Preakness (13), it's a longer race with its length of 12 furlongs. The Derby is 10 furlongs, while the Preakness is 9½.

Tacitus, who finished third in the Kentucky Derby, is the favorite, while War of Will has the second-best odds to win. Here's a full look at the lineup for Saturday's race as well as the betting odds.

Belmont Stakes Post Lineup

1. Joevia (30-1)

2. Everfast (12-1)

3. Master Fencer (8-1)

4. Tax (15-1)

5. Bourbon War (12-1)

6. Spinoff (15-1)

7. Sir Winston (12-1)

8. Intrepid Heart (10-1)

9. War of Will (2-1)

10. Tacitus (9-5)

Odds via SportsLine

Belmont Odds Analysis, Preview

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

It's a fairly even field for this year's Belmont, as only one horse has worse than 15-1 odds and seven horses have odds of 12-1 or better. However, it's clear which two horses have the best chances to win the race—Tacitus and War of Will.

While Tacitus hasn't raced since the Kentucky Derby, War of Will is preparing to compete in his third Triple Crown race. That could be a reason why Tacitus is the favorite heading into the Belmont, not War of Will.

"There's a few things against him," said Mark Casse, War of Will's trainer, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "Tacitus has the home-field advantage. [War of Will is] the only guy to play in all three. I'm sure it has to take some toll on him."

If you're going to place a bet on one of the horses in the Belmont, Tacitus and War of Will are the best choices. The duo should be the front-runners in the event, because of their past success and overall ability, and one will most likely pull ahead in the final stretch of the race to earn the victory.

Keep an eye on the posts on the right side at the start of Saturday's race, as that's where the action should be when Tacitus and War of Will begin to work their way inside, likely after jumping off to good starts. It will lead to an exciting finish as Tacitus and War of Will battle it out and try to hold off all of the oncoming challengers.

However, Tacitus' freshness will prove to be the difference as he notches his first victory since winning the Wood Memorial Stakes on April 6.

Predicted Order of Finish: 1. Tacitus; 2. War of Will; 3. Intrepid Heart