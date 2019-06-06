Melvin Gordon Thinks Chargers Are AFC West Favorites: 'We're the Team to Beat'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs won the AFC West last season, but Melvin Gordon thinks the Los Angeles Chargers should be favored to win the division in 2019.

"We're the team to beat," the running back said Thursday, per Eric Williams of ESPN. "We're just special, and I definitely feel we have the best team in the NFL. You just have to walk around with that confidence."

The Chiefs and Chargers each finished last season with a 12-4 record, better than the eventual Super Bowl champion New England Patriots (11-5). Los Angeles was also the only visiting team to win at Arrowhead Stadium during the regular season with a shocking 29-28 victory in Week 15.

Kansas City won the AFC West based on having a better division record, giving the squad the No. 1 seed in the AFC while the Chargers were left with the No. 5 spot. This narrow margin should be enough to motivate the squad going into 2019.

Still, Gordon knows there won't be too many easy matchups during the year.

"The AFC West is no joke," he said, per Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times.