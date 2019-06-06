PJ Tucker: Warriors' Mark Stevens' Punishment for Shoving Kyle Lowry Not Enough

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Even after hearing the extent of the punishment for Golden State Warriors investor Mark Stevens, Houston Rockets forward PJ Tucker thinks it's not enough.

Stevens has been suspended from NBA games for one year and fined $500,000 for shoving Toronto Raptors star Kyle Lowry during Game 3 Wednesday night, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

"It should be more," Tucker told TMZ Sports Thursday.

The incident came after Lowry went into the crowd trying to save a loose ball, but he explained after the game he didn't appreciate the conduct from Stevens:

Although he was initially referred to as a fan at the time, it was later revealed that Stevens had purchased shares of the team in 2013 and served as an executive board member.

This likely contributed to the severe discipline from the NBA, although Tucker still believed it wasn't enough.

"You don't put your hands on people," he said. "... There's nowhere in the game for that."

The 34-year-old veteran tried to compare it if the situation were reversed.

"I know if a player put his hands on a fan it would be a lot harsher," Tucker added.

The only comparison for this example was Metta World Peace, who was suspended for virtually the entire 2004-05 season for fighting with fans during the "Malice at the Palace."