Pat Beverley Tries to Lure Kevin Durant to LA | Game of Zones S6E8 (Finale)

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 6, 2019

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

Game of Zones Season 6, Episode 8: Kings' Road.

Kevin Durant is holding court with other players around the league, and Patrick Beverley does his best to lure KD to the Clippers. Also, a new king is crowned in the East.

Watch the GoZ Season 6 finale.

Related

    Warriors Part-Owner Pushed Kyle Lowry

    Courtside fan who pushed Kyle Lowry identified as part-owner Mark Stevens

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Warriors Part-Owner Pushed Kyle Lowry

    Courtside fan who pushed Kyle Lowry identified as part-owner Mark Stevens

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Kyrie 'Serious' About the Nets

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kyrie 'Serious' About the Nets

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Nets Trade Crabbe to Hawks

    Full trade: • Nets get Taurean Prince and 2021 2nd • Hawks get Crabbe, No. 17 pick, and 2020 1st

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Nets Trade Crabbe to Hawks

    Full trade: • Nets get Taurean Prince and 2021 2nd • Hawks get Crabbe, No. 17 pick, and 2020 1st

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    KD (Calf) Ruled Out for Game 4

    NBA logo
    NBA

    KD (Calf) Ruled Out for Game 4

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report