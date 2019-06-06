18 Years Ago Today, Allen Iverson Stepped over Ty Lue and into NBA Finals Lore

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJune 6, 2019

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

18 years ago, Allen Iverson stepped over Ty Lue and into NBA Finals lore. A.I. handed the 2001 Lakers their first playoff defeat with 48 points and 6 assists in Game 1.

Watch the video above for more about this iconic moment in Finals history.


Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis and highlights on a daily basis. Connect to the NBA stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    GSW Bans Part-Owner for Finals for Pushing Lowry

    Courtside fan who pushed Kyle Lowry identified as part-owner Mark Stevens

    NBA logo
    NBA

    GSW Bans Part-Owner for Finals for Pushing Lowry

    Courtside fan who pushed Kyle Lowry identified as part-owner Mark Stevens

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Klay Will Return for Game 4

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Klay Will Return for Game 4

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Warriors 'Optimistic' for KD Will Play Game 4

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Warriors 'Optimistic' for KD Will Play Game 4

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Dubs Need This Steph, Even If KD, Klay Return

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dubs Need This Steph, Even If KD, Klay Return

    Will Gottlieb
    via Bleacher Report