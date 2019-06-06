Video: Patriots' Tom Brady Explains Attempt to Trademark 'Tom Terrific' Nickname

Steven Senne/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady explained his attempt to trademark the "Tom Terrific" nickname during a media scrum at minicamp Thursday.

As seen in the following video, Brady said he tried the move because he doesn't like to be referred to by that nickname:

By trademarking "Tom Terrific," the quarterback said he hoped to prevent others from using it. Brady also insisted he wasn't planning to use "Tom Terrific" for merchandising purposes.

According to Gerben Law Firm, however, the trademark would allow Brady to use "Tom Terrific" on trading cards, posters and clothing.

Brady's attempt drew the ire of a pair of New York congressmen Peter King and Anthony Brindisi, per Fox News. King and Brindisi took issue with it since New York Mets Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver goes by the "Tom Terrific" moniker.

Brady said Thursday that it was a "lesson learned" and added he would "try to do things a little different in the future."