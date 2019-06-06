NFL Rumors: Cardinals Claim LT Desmond Harrison off Waivers After Browns Release

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJune 6, 2019

FILE - In this Aug. 30, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Desmond Harrison (69) defends the line as Detroit Lions defensive end Anthony Zettel (69) rushes during the first half of an NFL football preseason game, in Detroit. Browns undrafted rookie Desmond Harrison will start at left tackle in Sunday’s opener, filling the spot once held by future Hall of Famer Joe Thomas. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Arizona Cardinals reportedly claimed offensive tackle Desmond Harrison off waivers from the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Cleveland waived Harrison on Wednesday after he missed the start of the Browns' mandatory veteran minicamp.

Arizona had the first crack at Harrison since it owns the No. 1 spot in the waiver wire order.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

