NFL Rumors: Cardinals Claim LT Desmond Harrison off Waivers After Browns Release

The Arizona Cardinals reportedly claimed offensive tackle Desmond Harrison off waivers from the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Cleveland waived Harrison on Wednesday after he missed the start of the Browns' mandatory veteran minicamp.

Arizona had the first crack at Harrison since it owns the No. 1 spot in the waiver wire order.

