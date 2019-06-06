Kevin Durant Rumors: Warriors 'Optimistic' for NBA Finals Game 4 Return

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly "cautiously optimistic" that Kevin Durant will return from his strained calf for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday.

Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reported the news while noting the Warriors expect Klay Thompson to be in the lineup. Thompson missed the Warriors' Game 3 loss to the Toronto Raptors with a strained hamstring Wednesday, while Durant has been out since Golden State's conference semifinals win over the Houston Rockets.

                  

