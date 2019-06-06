Kevin Durant Rumors: Warriors 'Optimistic' for NBA Finals Game 4 Return

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly "cautiously optimistic" that Kevin Durant will return from his strained calf for Game 4 of the NBA Finals on Friday.

Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reported the news while noting the Warriors expect Klay Thompson to be in the lineup. Thompson missed the Warriors' Game 3 loss to the Toronto Raptors with a strained hamstring Wednesday, while Durant has been out since Golden State's conference semifinals win over the Houston Rockets.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

