Bruins' Zdeno Chara, Matt Grzelcyk Game-Time Decisions for Stanley Cup Game 5

Boston Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said defensemen Zdeno Chara and Matt Grzelcyk are both listed as a game-time decision for Thursday night's Game 5 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Final against the St. Louis Blues at TD Garden in Boston.

"They're on the ice now, so that's a good sign," Cassidy told reporters Thursday morning. "We'll see how they feel around 7-7:30 tonight."

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reported Chara suffered a broken jaw when he took a puck to the face during the second period of Game 4.

The Bruins haven't confirmed the diagnosis, referring to it only as a "facial injury."

"He's an absolute warrior. If it wasn't for a doctor, he would have played that game. He's that kind of guy who you're going to have to kill him to keep him off," forward Brad Marchand said Tuesday. "He's an absolute leader, and those things, you just gain respect for him every single day with what he's willing to go through to be part of the group and lead this team. He's an incredible person."

Meanwhile, Grzelcyk returned to practice Wednesday after missing the last two games of the Stanley Cup Final with a concussion suffered in Game 2.

Boston and St. Louis have split the first four games of the series, making Thursday's clash a pivotal turning point.

John Buccigross of ESPN noted teams that win Game 5 when the NHL's championship series is 2-2 have gone on to win the championship 72 percent of the time.

Having both Chara and Grzelcyk would bolster the Bruins' chances. They are still listed as the favorite (-155, per Vegas Insider) for Thursday's game despite the uncertainty.

Faceoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on NBC.