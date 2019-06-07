Belmont Stakes 2019: Post Time, TV Schedule and Live-Stream Hub for 151st Race

Al Bello/Getty Images

While the 151st running of the Belmont Stakes will not crown a legendary horse such as Justified last year, the final 2019 race of the Triple Crown series still offers plenty of excitement.

Third-place Kentucky Derby finisher Tacitus and Preakness Stakes winner War of Will are the clear favorites in the 10-horse field. However, while the deserved front-runners have hogged the attention, long shots deserve a moment in the spotlight, too.

Following the race schedule, post positions and odds, the three horses with the lowest perceived chance of winning are highlighted.

2019 Belmont Stakes Schedule

When: Saturday, June 8

Post time: 6:48 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Post Positions and Odds

1. Joevia: +3000 (bet $100 to win $3,000)

2. Everfast: +1200

3. Master Fencer: +800

4. Tax: +1500

5. Bourbon War: +1200

6. Spinoff: +1500

7. Sir Winston: +1200

8. Intrepid Heart: +1000

9. War of Will: +200

10. Tacitus: +180

Note: Odds via Twin Spires.

Looking at the Long Shots

Tacitus is our pick, but there's nothing exciting about choosing the favorite. How about the long shots in the field?

Tax and Spinoff are positioned in the middle at the No. 4 and 6 posts, respectively. Both have previous Triple Crown experience―though neither finished in a particularly memorable spot.

At the Kentucky Derby, Spinoff entered the clubhouse turn in fifth place but faded after the backstretch and crossed in 18th. Tax stayed along the rail but was never a contender, finishing in 14th.

Spinoff has a good chance to contend, given the gelding's previous success and being caught on the outside at the Derby. Since the Belmont only has 10 horses compared to 19 at Churchill Downs, he won't stay as wide throughout the race.

Plus, trainer Todd Pletcher believes a fast track should benefit Spinoff. The forecast is warm and dry all weekend, per Accuweather.

Tax is a respectable option yet has distance concerns. At the Wood Memorial Stakes, the gelding made a terrific charge but couldn't quite handle Tacitus on the homestretch.

Still, the Danny Gargan trainee is capable of finishing on the board with jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., who rode Creator to the winner's circle at the 2016 Belmont Stakes.

Joevia recently won in the Long Branch Stakes and may be the pacesetter. However, early speed might not atone for distance issues that showed at the Wood Memorial Stakes.

Surprises do happen, but unlike fellow long shots Spinoff and Tax, Joevia contending for the Belmont would be a stunner.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR

