NJPW Dominion 2019 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

Credit: New Japan Pro-Wrestling

The internationally recognized, future Hall of Famer Chris Jericho made his intentions to challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship clear in New York, interrupting Kazuchika Okada's victory address to stake his claim to the next opportunity. From there, he proceeded to knock off Kenny Omega in the main event of All Elite Wrestling's unrelated Double or Nothing event, continuing to build momentum for himself.

Would that momentum net him the one prize that has eluded him over the course of his career and set him up to be a dual champion in both AEW and NJPW by summer's end?

The aggressive, seemingly obsessed Jericho seized control of the match early and drove the fight to the floor, where he benefited from the brawling nature of the contest. He pummeled Okada, driving him into an announce table before unloading with a series of elbows to the head.

Jericho drove Okada into the barricade and mocked him with the television camera as the crowd sat in stunned silence. A cross body from the middle rope and a high angle suplex followed as the loudmouthed villain continued to mock him.

Even commentator Don Callis expressed surprise in Jericho's utter dominance of The Rainmaker to that point in the bout. The self-proclaimed Painmaker punished the chest of his opponent, chopping away in an attempt to drive the breath out of his opponent. A flapjack from Okada, though, allowed him to create some much-needed separation.

It was short-lived as Jericho wrestled control of the match back from the champion. He grounded Okada and applied a Boston Crab but the resilient Rainmaker fought to the ropes and necessitated the break. A big dropkick from Okada again created separation but the battered babyface was unable to follow up.

Jericho went for the Codebreaker but Okada caught him and dropped him with a neckbreaker for a near-fall. As had been the story of the match to that point, Okada's attempt to fight back into the match was cut off by a well-timed springboard dropkick by Y2J.

Okada executed his Rainmaker pose but an enzuigiri by Jericho prevented the champion from even pandering correctly. An exchange of blows ensued at the 20-minute mark, exhaustion setting in. A dropkick from Okada was blocked by the challenger, who followed with a lionsault for a two count.

The Rainmaker delivered a shotgun dropkick that sent Jericho into the corner. There, the champion insulting stomped away at the challenger. Jericho, again, cut off his momentum with a Codebreaker. Okada shot his shoulder off the mat, preventing the three count and preserving his title reign. For now.

Okada recovered and delivered a German suplex. Jericho dodged a Rainmaker, tried for one of his own but Okada answered with a Codebreaker of his own for a near-fall. The spinning tombstone by Okada was proceeded by another attempt at the Rainmaker but Jericho countered and applied the Walls of Jericho once more.

Jericho tried for the Judas Effect but Okada ducked it. Jericho tried for another Codebreaker and tried for another sunset flip. Okada sat down on it and rolled him up for the win.

After the match, Jericho continued his assault on Okada. He grabbed a chair, ordered the music cut and climbed into the ring to punish the victor. He blasted the champion in the face and delivered the Judas Effect.

Jericho proceeded to wrap Okada's head in the chair and send him crashing throat-first into the steel post.

Hiroshi Tanahashi rose from the commentary table and fought Jericho off, coming to the aid of one of his greatest rivals in the process. After a few words directed at Ace, Y2J exclaimed "happy championship, bitch!" toward Okada and exited.

Result

Okada defeated Jericho

Grade

A+

Analysis

This was as dominant and one-sided as you could have imagined. Okada was brutalized, beaten down and overwhelmed by a ferocious Jericho. As all the best champions do, he found one opening and took advantage, pinning the superior wrestler's shoulders to the mat on a night when he was not at his greatest.

The storytelling throughout the match, from Jericho consistently cutting off any comeback by Okada to the commentary team bringing up how rare it was to see Okada picked apart to the degree that he was, really put The Painmaker over and made hit seem like his championship reign was inevitable.

The post-match beatdown accomplished two things: it set up a rematch between Jericho and Okada but first, planted the seeds for Jericho to square off with Tanahashi. Those two matches will be built around and headline future NJPW shows as Jericho continues to do some of his best and most intriguing work late in his career.

Kudos to Okada for bumping and selling to the extent that he did because champions of his stature in other companies would not be so inclined to do so for as long as he did, without some sort of definitive win.