Jon Moxley's Next NJPW Match and Date Set After US Title Win vs. Juice Robinson

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

After beating Juice Robinson at the Best of the Super Juniors Finals in Tokyo on Wednesday, new IWGP United States champion Jon Moxley is set to compete at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Dominion on Sunday in Osaka, Japan.

NJPW announced Thursday that Moxley will face Shota Umino in a non-title match to open the card.

Moxley's victory over Robinson was huge, not only because he won the U.S. title, but because it was his first match outside WWE in a decade.

After his win, Moxley addressed his performance and his future plans in a press conference (warning: some language NSFW):

"First and foremost, I want to say thank you to New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Thank you for giving me this opportunity to come over here. Thank you for welcoming me with open arms, making me feel like part of the family, making me feel like my home, giving me this opportunity against Juice Robinson tonight, to come out here. Thank you for giving me my freedom to come out here and ply my trade the way I want to ply it, to come here and the freedom to be out here and do me.

"So, thank you, New Japan Pro Wrestling. Thank you to Juice Robinson for sharing the ring with me tonight. I've known Juice for a long time; I've known him since we were little kids. Twenty, I mean, you're a kid when you're 20. He left America, and they told him you go be a star.

"And there's a reason that I've been tormenting you for weeks; there's a reason why I targeted you for this. It's because you are a star, and I know you're going to come back gunning for this harder than ever. So, bring it, motherf--ker. I'm going to be training harder than ever. I'm going to be ready for you.

"Everybody in New Japan, everybody all around the world that thinks they want to step into New Japan, I got a message for you, all right? If you're thinking about coming after me, and coming after this, you better strike first. You better get me before I get you, because I'm on the war path. I'm on the hunt.

"For anybody that stands in my way, I ain't afraid of no man, and y'all are going to find that out. But the biggest message I can deliver I delivered tonight in the ring. I speak the language of violence. So you can go look at Juice Robinson's forehead. You can go look at Juice Robinson's nose. You can go take a look at Juice Robinson's leg. And you know what my message is."

While the match against Robinson was a high-profile bout, Moxley's clash with Umino might fly under the radar. The 22-year-old Umino is a young lion who did not make his in-ring debut until two years ago. Meanwhile, Moxley has been wrestling since 2004.

Umino is perhaps best known for being the son of legendary Japanese referee Red Shoes Unno.

In a match against Moxley that is tasked with setting the tone at Dominion, Umino has a chance to step out of his father's shadow and prove that he is among the fastest-rising stars in New Japan.

The contest against Moxley will undoubtedly be the biggest match of Umino's career to this point, and it will also be significant for Moxley as he looks to maintain the momentum gained from his win over Robinson.

Considering the fact that it is Moxley's second match since leaving WWE and that All Elite Wrestling wants NJPW to make Moxley look strong from a booking perspective, expect The Death Rider to prevail in Osaka.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).