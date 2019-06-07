WWE Super ShowDown 2019 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

WWE Super ShowDown 2019 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and HighlightsJune 7, 2019
WWE invaded Jeddah Friday for a Super Showdown event it was eager to promote would eclipse WrestleMania.
Yep, WrestleMania.
With a card featuring the first-ever match between The Undertaker and Goldberg, as well as the latest chapter in the rivalry between Triple H and Randy Orton and both major singles titles on the line, it certainly appeared as though the lineup could rival The Showcase of the Immortals.
Did it in execution, though, and was Brock Lesnar able to successfully cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase on Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship as advertised on Raw?
Find out with this recap of Friday's blockbuster WWE Network presentation.
Kickoff Show: The Usos vs. The Revival
Two of the premier tag teams in WWE kicked off the Super Showdown festivities as the feuding Usos and Revival squared off on the Kickoff Show.
Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson cut the ring off, isolating Jimmy Uso from Jey and double-teaming the second-generation competitor. Dawson grounded his opponent and worked a modified abdominal stretch before applying the more traditional version of the move.
The resilient Uso fought out and made the hot tag to his brother, who exploded into the ring as Michael Cole exclaimed, "And now the action starts!"
At one point, Jey Uso sent Wilder off the top rope and to the floor, and then delivered a cross body block for a near fall. A small package attempt went unnoticed as Dawson provided a timely distraction.
The action continued to break down before Jimmy sent Dawson to the floor, delivered a superkick and scored the pinfall over Wilder.
Result
The Usos defeated The Revival
Grade
C+
Analysis
With a little more time for each spot and a moment to breathe, this could have been a genuine "A". As it is, it was rushed for time and the result was a good, TV-quality match that failed to live up to expectations for two teams as celebrated for their greatness as The Usos and The Revival.
It is interesting to see The Usos go over just when it appeared as though Dash and Dawson were building that elusive momentum, they lose. Though, that should not be any sort of surprise given their booking over the last three years.
Universal Championship Match: Seth Rollins vs. Baron Corbin
Days after being brutalized by a Brock Lesnar-assisted steel chair, Seth Rollins defended the Universal Championship against Baron Corbin in the opening contest of the event.
Like a shark smelling water, Corbin targeted the taped ribs of The Beastslayer. The strength and power of the challenger were almost overwhelming for Rollins, who tried to fight from underneath but quickly found himself right back at the mercy of The Lone Wolf.
Rollins finally fired off some hard right hands, some chops, and a discus elbow. He followed with the Slingblade as he eyed a successful title defense. A suicide dive built on his momentum.
Back inside, he fought free of Corbin’s grasp, delivered a short sidekick and scored a two count.
A back elbow from Corbin slowed the champion's roll and Deep Six nearly earned the despised former general manager the first world title of his career. Corbin teased introducing a chair to the mix but referee John Cone pulled it away from him. The irate challenger berated the official, who shoved him right into a roll-up by Rollins for the pinfall win.
After the bell, a frustrated Corbin dropped Rollins with End of Days, setting the stage for Lesnar's music to play and The Beast Incarnate to make his entrance.
As Paul Heyman entered the squared circle, he tripped on the rope and dropped the briefcase. The momentary distraction opened Lesnar up to a low blow from Rollins, who followed up with a series of steel chair shots, leaving The Beast writhing in pain. He grasped the briefcase, protecting it like a child as Rollins unloaded on him.
The universal champion stood tall, leaving Lesnar motionless inside the squared circle.
Result
Rollins defeated Corbin
Grade
B+
Analysis
First things first: Corbin is so much better than he gets credit for. His performance here was that of a talented big man growing more and more confident with his in-ring performance with every passing week. Is he the most flashy competitor? Of course not, but he is as solid and consistent a heel performer the Raw brand has and he more than held up his end of the match with Rollins.
There will be those who decry the idea of Lesnar failing to cash in, despite advertising from WWE all-but promising it would happen this week, but seeing the Beast's masterplan foiled by a smart, alert babyface for once is a welcome change.
Do not be surprised to see Lesnar back later in the show, though, because his promise to cash in was exclusive to Friday.
Not to Seth Rollins.
Intercontinental Championship Match: The Demon Finn Balor vs. Andrade
Andrade got the Intercontinental Championship match he desired at Super Showdown but it came against one of the most imposing Superstars in the WWE Universe, The Demon Finn Balor.
Clad in the red and black paint synonymous with his alter ego, Balor menacingly stalked toward the squared circle for his defense against El Idolo. Michael Cole expertly put over Andrade during the interest, citing the respect Balor has for Andrade as the reason for him returning to the dark place The Demon calls home.
Balor started hot but Andrade scored a knee to the face and tried for the hammerlock DDT but Balor countered and delivered a basement dropkick for two. The aggressive champion again fended off Balor's onslaught and grounded him, fairing much better than even Bobby Lashley did at WrestleMania.
A well-timed dropkick by Balor slowed Andrade's momentum and allowed the champion to create some separation. A clothesline to the floor and a tope from Balor allowed him to fight back into the match.
Later in the bout, Andrade recovered, dropped him in the corner and delivered the running double knees for a two count. An ill-timed standing moonsault spot gave way to Balor delivering a double stomp to the back of the head for another two.
Balor withstood another attempt by Andrade to win the title, delivering a dropkick in the corner. He executed a DDT from the top rope and finished El Idolo off with the Coup de Grace to retain his gold.
Result
Balor defeated Andrade
Grade
B+
Analysis
There was an instance or two where Balor and Andrade didn't look like they were on the same page but for the most part, this was a hard-fought match that put over the abilities of the competitors and the prestige of the title itself.
The commentary team did a superb job of putting Andrade over, really hammering home the idea that Balor felt it necessary to break out the Demon in order to beat him and retain his title. It seems relatively small but that sort of attention to detail, coupled with Andrade's performance between the ropes, does more to put him over as a real threat than even a win would have in this situation.
The presentation, the in-ring performances of the Superstars themselves and the storytelling by the announce team helped elevate this one exponentially.
Roman Reigns vs. Shane McMahon
"The Best in the World" returned to the site of his greatest victory for a showdown with The Big Dog as Shane McMahon squared off with Roman Reigns in a match that received the most hype and television time over the last few weeks and probably would have been the main event were it not for the return of industry icons later in the broadcast.
Drew McIntyre, as promised, accompanied McMahon for the anticipated contest.
McMahon capitalized on a momentary distraction and took the fight to Reigns from the opening bell. Reigns answered with hard rights of his own. McMahon again seized an opening, grounded Reigns and engaged in a blatant choke in front of the official. He worked a headlock to the delight of McIntyre at ringside.
A big clothesline from Reigns gave way to a Superman Punch attempt but McMahon clipped his legs out from underneath him. Shane-O-Mac followed up with a triangle choke but Reigns remained valiant in the face of adversity.
He fought out, blasted McIntyre with a big right hand and grounded McMahon. Back inside the squared circle, McMahon crotched Reigns on the rope and delivered a spear of his own that netted him a two count. The prodigal son scaled the ropes and came off but Reigns caught him in midair with a Superman Punch.
Reigns set him up for a spear but ran right into a boot. On the way down, McMahon hit the official, allowing McIntyre to deliver a Claymore to Reigns. Three seconds later, McMahon scored another high-profile victory in Saudi Arabia.
Result
McMahon defeated Reigns
Grade
C-
Analysis
So McMahon is apparently smarter than every other wrestler that has ever fallen prey to Reigns' spear because he knows infinite counters to it? Because, the idea that McMahon could stay alive in the match long enough to counter two spears from Reigns is asinine when guys like Brock Lesnar, Triple H and even The Undertaker have not been able to do the same.
The match was not good, but no match that does not feature some ridiculous high spot from Shane is going to be. The booking was solid enough, with McIntyre building heat ahead of his Stomping Grounds match with Reigns.
The only problem? We have already seen Reigns beat McIntyre in a glorified squash at WrestleMania.
Lucha House Party vs. Lars Sullivan
The Freak was unleashed in Jeddah as Lars Sullivan made his official, main roster in-ring debut against Lucha House Party's Lince Dorado, Kalisto and Gran Metalik in a 3-on-1 Handicap match.
Sullivan overpowered the opposition from the onset, overwhelming the cruiserweights with his raw power and fury. He was relentless, brushing off strikes by former United States champion Kalisto like they were flies and batting away the aerial assaults of his opponents with ease.
With Kalisto down, Sullivan scaled the ropes for his diving headbutt but Metalik and Dorado crotched Sullivan and knocked him to the mat. The three-on-one numbers advantage finally proved fruitful but not until the officials disqualified the babyfaces for not leaving the ring.
Sullivan seethed as he stalked after his rivals. He backdropped Metalik viciously, ran over Kalisto and slammed him back-first on the entrance ramp. He finished his assault on Dorado, slamming him on the ring apron.
Result
Sullivan defeated Lucha House Party via disqualification
Grade
C+
Analysis
So, WWE Creative was that concerned with preserving the credibility of the freaking Lucha House Party that it booked a disqualification here instead of a straight victory for the dominant Sullivan?
Even if the plan is to book a rematch at Stomping Ground, was Dorado or Metalik that valued by WWE Creative that they could not have taken a Freak Ending to give Sullivan the win?
If the execution of the booking had not made Sullivan look like an absolute beast, the grade for this would have been drastically lower.