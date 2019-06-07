WWE Super ShowDown 2019 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights

2 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Days after being brutalized by a Brock Lesnar-assisted steel chair, Seth Rollins defended the Universal Championship against Baron Corbin in the opening contest of the event.

Like a shark smelling water, Corbin targeted the taped ribs of The Beastslayer. The strength and power of the challenger were almost overwhelming for Rollins, who tried to fight from underneath but quickly found himself right back at the mercy of The Lone Wolf.

Rollins finally fired off some hard right hands, some chops, and a discus elbow. He followed with the Slingblade as he eyed a successful title defense. A suicide dive built on his momentum.

Back inside, he fought free of Corbin’s grasp, delivered a short sidekick and scored a two count.

A back elbow from Corbin slowed the champion's roll and Deep Six nearly earned the despised former general manager the first world title of his career. Corbin teased introducing a chair to the mix but referee John Cone pulled it away from him. The irate challenger berated the official, who shoved him right into a roll-up by Rollins for the pinfall win.

After the bell, a frustrated Corbin dropped Rollins with End of Days, setting the stage for Lesnar's music to play and The Beast Incarnate to make his entrance.

As Paul Heyman entered the squared circle, he tripped on the rope and dropped the briefcase. The momentary distraction opened Lesnar up to a low blow from Rollins, who followed up with a series of steel chair shots, leaving The Beast writhing in pain. He grasped the briefcase, protecting it like a child as Rollins unloaded on him.

The universal champion stood tall, leaving Lesnar motionless inside the squared circle.

Result

Rollins defeated Corbin

Grade

B+

Analysis

First things first: Corbin is so much better than he gets credit for. His performance here was that of a talented big man growing more and more confident with his in-ring performance with every passing week. Is he the most flashy competitor? Of course not, but he is as solid and consistent a heel performer the Raw brand has and he more than held up his end of the match with Rollins.

There will be those who decry the idea of Lesnar failing to cash in, despite advertising from WWE all-but promising it would happen this week, but seeing the Beast's masterplan foiled by a smart, alert babyface for once is a welcome change.

Do not be surprised to see Lesnar back later in the show, though, because his promise to cash in was exclusive to Friday.

Not to Seth Rollins.