6 Reasons to Actually Be Excited for WWE Super Showdown 2019

Credit: WWE.com

WWE's decision to return to Saudi Arabia and host another pay-per-view this weekend is understandably not without controversy and concern.

Super ShowDown is the company's second visit to the country, after the Greatest Royal Rumble last year, which went down without anything significant of note occurring.

That may well be the case again on Friday, but if nothing else, there are a handful of reasons to be excited about the event.

There are some intriguing matches, as well as some storylines that could reach their conclusion in Jeddah. Here's six reasons in particular to be excited.