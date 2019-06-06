Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Goldberg, Drake Maverick and More

2 of 3

Speaking of that creativity, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported Drake Maverick recently impressed officials with the amount of the 24/7 Championship chase material he took the initiative to create on his own.

Maverick's creativity should be of no real surprise to anyone even remotely familiar with his career. In Impact Wrestling, as Rockstar Spud, he and EC3 were routinely involved in some of the most creative and fun angles and spots on the show.

With a knack for comedic timing, he has always been one that you would look for to be involved in something fun. Or, if it was not fun, for him to take it and make it better than it was on the page. That is the sign of a great performer, and despite some of the utter garbage he has been involved in (mostly his whole run with The Authors of Pain), he has managed to move on and thrive.

He has been every bit as responsible for the fun, wild and inventive manner in which the 24/7 title has infiltrated Raw and SmackDown Live and should continue to be as he interacts with R-Truth and Carmella.