Yannick Carrasco Says 'I Want to Go Back to Europe' Amid Arsenal Rumours

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Yannick Carrasco looks set to return to Europe this summer after revealing he would like to leave the Chinese Super League.

The former Atletico Madrid star left the La Liga club in February 2018 to move to Dalian Yifang.

Per HLN (h/t Chris Burton of Goal), he said in March he is "OK in China," although he bemoaned the fact he has lost his starting place in the Belgium national side.

But now Carrasco has made it clear he wants a return to Europe, and he added there is one specific club who are interested, per Sky Sports' Blake Welton:

"I want to go back to Europe. One team is interested in me but I can't say which one and in which league. But hopefully my team in China can help me come back to Europe."

Arsenal and Inter Milan were both linked with Carrasco, 25, during the January transfer window, and their interest will likely have been piqued by the winger's latest comments.

Alex Young in the Evening Standard reported at the time that Dalian Yifang were looking to recoup £35 million for Carrasco, whose contract with the Chinese club runs to 2022.

In the current market, that is not an unreasonable fee, and Arsenal could benefit from adding a player of his quality.

Predominantly a left-sided player, Carrasco can also play through the middle and on the right flank. He is a threat going forward as he is dangerous with the ball at his feet, and he would arguably be an upgrade on Danny Welbeck, who is leaving the club this summer.

Carrasco may take some time to readjust to European football, but he is hardly untested in such an environment.

He impressed enough in Monaco's first team between 2012 and 2015 to earn a €20 million move to Atleti, where he produced consistently good performances and scored in the 2016 UEFA Champions League final:

Carrasco is also now reaching the peak years of his career and will be well motivated to hit the ground running should he return to Europe, not least as he is clearly eager to re-establish himself in the Belgium team.