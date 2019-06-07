Brazil vs. Qatar: 2019 Toulon Tournament Live Stream, Schedule and Prediction

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Brazil take on Qatar in the 2019 Toulon Tournament on Saturday as they look to make it three wins from three in Group B.

The South American side have been phenomenal so far at the under-age tournament, earning 4-0 wins against Guatemala and hosts France to all but secure top spot in their pool and a place in the knockout stages.

Qatar, meanwhile, are already eliminated after consecutive 2-0 defeats.

Date: Saturday, June 8

Time: 4:30 p.m. BST, 11:30 a.m. ET

TV Info: beIN Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: beIN Sports Connect

Prediction: Brazil 3-0 Qatar

Brazil are the second-most successful side in the Toulon Tournament's history. They have won it eight times, a record eclipsed only by France's 12 titles.

Since securing back-to-back triumphs in 2013 and 2014, Brazil have appeared only once here, when they were eliminated in the group stage.

In 2019, though, they look well set to cruise through the first stage of the tournament, with only Qatar standing between them and the semi-finals.

In truth, the only team that might be able to stop Brazil going all the way is Japan, who have been similarly enjoyable to watch as they have scored eight goals in two matches:

Brazil have shared their goals around, with every one coming from a different goalscorer so far.

They have also been tight in defence and are one of only two teams left in the tournament yet to concede a goal—the other is Mexico.

None of which bodes well for Qatar.

Going purely on form, the Middle East outfit have been comfortably beaten by both France and Guatemala while failing to score a goal.

All they have to play for on Saturday is pride as they have no chance of making the knockout rounds even if they somehow beat Brazil.

In all likelihood, they will aim not to be humiliated, meaning they will sit deep and allow Brazil to have possession.

If they put in a solid defensive display they may be able to frustrate the Selecao, but it is unlikely they can hold out for 90 minutes.

Anything other than a comfortable Brazil win will be a big shock.