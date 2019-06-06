FA Says Behaviour of England Fans an Embarrassment After Police Clashes in Porto

Martin Meissner/Associated Press

The Football Association has condemned the behaviour of England fans who clashed with Portuguese police in Porto on Wednesday.

Bottles were thrown at Portuguese supporters watching their team beat Switzerland 3-1 in the first UEFA Nations League semi-final at a fan zone, as well as at police.

Per BBC Sport, a statement issued by the FA said:

"The FA strongly condemns the scenes witnessed in Porto overnight.

"Anyone responsible for these disturbances cannot be seen as true England supporters and are not welcome in football. They are an embarrassment to the team and the thousands of well-behaved fans who follow England in the right way."

The Guardian's Sean Ingle, Miguel Delaney of The Independent and the Telegraph's Sam Wallace shared footage of the trouble:

According to MailOnline's Shekhar Bhatia and Sebastian Murphy-Bates, three supporters were arrested on Wednesday amid the clashes. Offensive songs were also sung and a flare was lit by one fan.

It's said up to 20,000 fans have travelled to Porto ahead of England's Nations League semi-final with Netherlands on Thursday.

The match will be played at the Estadio D. Afonso Henriques in Guimaraes, 30 miles from Porto. England fans have an allocation of 10,000 seats in the 26,000-capacity venue but have reportedly bought around 18,000 tickets.

The clashes have come a week after the FA launched a campaign urging travelling fans to behave:

BBC Sport's Dan Roan shared a statement issued by UK police, but Paul Hayward of the Telegraph felt it was insufficient:

The Times' Henry Winter called on UEFA and the FA to do more to prevent such incidents:

Per Bhatia and Murphy-Bates, UEFA sold thousands of tickets online to "unmonitored" Three Lions fans.

In March last year, more than 100 England supporters were arrested in Amsterdam after disturbances including thrown bottles when the Three Lions took on Netherlands in a friendly.

England were also hit with a warning by UEFA at the 2016 European Championship amid trouble with supporters.