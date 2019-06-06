Joao Felix Will 'Resolve' Future After Nations League Amid Transfer Rumours

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Benfica starlet Joao Felix will make a decision on his future after Sunday's UEFA Nations League final amid rumours he is wanted by the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid.

Per Goal's Dejan Kalinic, they are among the European giants prepared to meet his €120 million (£106 million) release clause.

Felix spoke after making his Portugal debut on Wednesday, when they beat Switzerland 3-1 to reach the Nations League final, and said: "Now I'm focused on the national team. After finishing the Nations League, I'm going to resolve my life."

The 19-year-old had a quiet debut, but it was a fairly typical performance from the youngster, according to Scouted Football:

He had an enormous impact for Benfica this past season, helping them win the Primeira Liga title.

Felix got on the scoresheet in their 4-1 win over Santa Clara as they sealed it on the final day:

It was his 20th and final goal in all competitions from a breakout campaign, during which he also contributed 11 assists, having started 33 games.

Sports writer Jonas Giaever has been impressed by the teenager this season:

Felix has pace to burn and the skill to match, and it's clear he has plenty of end product too.

He's also a versatile operator, having provided cover on both wings, though he has primarily played through the middle in support of striker Haris Seferovic.

United, in particular, have a need for a player of his ilk, as they only managed 65 goals in the Premier League this season and lacked the kind of spark he can provide in the final third.

Real have already signed Luka Jovic to enhance their goalscoring prowess this summer, and they have also been heavily linked with Chelsea's Eden Hazard. Should the Belgian join, it's unlikely they will move for another high-profile attacker.

He's a player with superstar potential, and City boss Pep Guardiola could perhaps give him the best platform on which to reach it.

Another year with Benfica wouldn't do him any harm, though, so it would not be too surprising if he opted to continue his development in a slightly less glaring spotlight.