Lionel Messi Plays Down Argentina's 2019 Copa America Chances

Lionel Messi has said Argentina are not in as good a position as previous years to win the Copa America as they are "going through a process of change."

La Albiceleste have reached four of the last five finals and lost them all, including the last two on penalties to Chile.

They kick off their 2019 Copa America campaign in Brazil against Colombia on June 15 before further Group B fixtures against Paraguay (June 19) and Qatar (June 23).

Not least due to the presence of Messi in the squad, Argentina are among the favourites to go all the way:

But the Barcelona superstar has played down his side's prospects ahead of the tournament, per Argentinian outlet TyC Sports (h/t ESPN FC):

"We are not candidates like other times. We will go with the same dreams and excitement as always, but the reality is that Argentina is going through a process of change."

Unlike his club football, Messi's international career has been one of perennial disappointment.

He won an Olympic gold medal back in 2008 but has lost three Copa America finals, in 2007, 2015 and 2016, as well as the 2014 FIFA World Cup final.

After the 2016 defeat, Messi briefly called time on his international career, before returning to guide Argentina to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, where they lost in the first knockout round to eventual champions France.

At 31, Messi is still at a level barely any other player could hope to reach.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner netted 36 goals and provided 13 assists in 34 La Liga appearances in 2018-19 as Barca retained the title:

But he also endured crushing disappointment in the UEFA Champions League, when Barca squandered a 3-0 first-leg lead in the semi-finals against eventual winners Liverpool.

Per ESPN FC, Messi said he feels physically prepared ahead of the Copa, but he acknowledged the Liverpool defeat was a blow: "[I am] more tired and frustrated in the head than with the physical aspect, more than anything due to the Champions [League] elimination. It's been the fewest minutes I've played in the last years, I feel fine."

Despite Messi's assertion Argentina are not among the favourites, they still have a strong squad, with Sergio Aguero also fresh from a strong season with Manchester City:

However, the problem with Argentina teams of the recent past is they have always been less than the sum of their parts.

They may have the personnel to go deep at the 2019 Copa America, but if they fail to mesh as a squad, Argentina and Messi will leave Brazil disappointed once again.