GM Jon Horst, Bucks Agree to Reported 3-Year Contract Extension After ECF Run

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 7, 2019

MILWAUKEE, WI - JUNE 19: Jon Horst speaks to the media as the Milwaukee Bucks new General Manager on June 19, 2017 at the Milwaukee Bucks Schlitz Park Offices in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images)
Gary Dineen/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks announced a multi-year contract extension for general manager Jon Horst on Friday.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported earlier Friday that Horst signed for three additional seasons.

Gery Woelfel, a former Bucks beat writer for the Journal Times, reported on his own website that Horst was looking for a raise with one season left on a three-year deal signed in 2017.

Milwaukee finished a league-best 60-22 and made the Eastern Conference Finals this season.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

