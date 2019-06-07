GM Jon Horst, Bucks Agree to Reported 3-Year Contract Extension After ECF Run

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks announced a multi-year contract extension for general manager Jon Horst on Friday.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported earlier Friday that Horst signed for three additional seasons.

Gery Woelfel, a former Bucks beat writer for the Journal Times, reported on his own website that Horst was looking for a raise with one season left on a three-year deal signed in 2017.

Milwaukee finished a league-best 60-22 and made the Eastern Conference Finals this season.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.