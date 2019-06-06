Kyle Lowry: 'No Place' for Fan Who Shoved Him During NBA Finals Game 3

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Kyle Lowry doesn't want to see one particular fan at another NBA Finals game.

"There's no place for people like that in our league," he said of the fan who pushed him as he dove into the crowd during the fourth quarter of the Toronto Raptors' Game 3 victory over the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena on Wednesday, per Blake Murphy of The Athletic. "Hopefully he never comes back to a game."

Lowry was chasing a loose ball when he went flying into the courtside seats and found himself on the receiving end of a push.

He wound up tallying 23 points, nine assists and four rebounds while shooting 5-of-9 from deep on the night. His outside shooting and playmaking took some of the pressure off Kawhi Leonard's shoulders, which allowed the Raptors to maintain control of the game against the injury-ravaged Warriors.

Lowry did more than just call out the fan following the game. He glared at the man immediately after the shove and told the referee he was pushed.

While the referee didn't do anything at the time, Eric Ting of SFGate noted Oracle Arena security escorted the fan away after the shove.

Lowry said the fan also used "vulgar language" when interacting with him, according to Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle.

Friday's Game 4 is also in Oracle Arena, which means we won't have to wait long to see whether the fan who shoved Lowry does return to another game.