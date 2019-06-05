WWE Star Mickie James Confirms She Needs Surgery on ACL Injury

Credit: WWE.com

WWE star Mickie James confirmed on Instagram she'll be out indefinitely to undergo surgery for an ACL injury (h/t Wrestlezone's Tyler Treese).

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reported Monday that James was hurt during a WWE live event last Saturday.

After an extended run with Impact Wrestling, James returned to the WWE ecosystem to wrestle Asuka at NXT TakeOver: Toronto in November 2016. She subsequently signed a long-term contract with WWE to join the main roster.

Outside of her rivalry with Alexa Bliss through the fall of 2017, James has largely been a supporting character in the women's division.

Once rivals, she aligned herself with Bliss in the buildup to WrestleMania 34 as the two relentlessly taunted Nia Jax.

WWE only used James sparingly in recent months. She competed in the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35, which was her last bout on WWE programming.

Despite being a former world champion and a talented in-ring worker, WWE clearly didn't see James as somebody who could help anchor the Raw or SmackDown Live women's division. Her injury will push her further down the pecking order.