Eagles' Ronald Darby Says He'll Be Ready for Week 1 After Torn ACL Recovery

Ronald Darby tore his ACL in early November, but the Philadelphia Eagles cornerback told reporters on Wednesday that he expects to be ready for Week 1.

Cornerback remains an open competition for the Eagles, though they don't have a shortage of options at the position heading into the 2019 season, from Darby and Jalen Mills—last year's starters to begin the season—to players like Avonte Maddox, Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas.

