Eagles' Ronald Darby Says He'll Be Ready for Week 1 After Torn ACL Recovery

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 5, 2019

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 30: Ronald Darby #21 of the Philadelphia Eagles plays against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 30, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)
Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Ronald Darby tore his ACL in early November, but the Philadelphia Eagles cornerback told reporters on Wednesday that he expects to be ready for Week 1.

Cornerback remains an open competition for the Eagles, though they don't have a shortage of options at the position heading into the 2019 season, from Darby and Jalen Mills—last year's starters to begin the season—to players like Avonte Maddox, Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    2nd-Year Players Primed for Breakout Seasons ⭐

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    2nd-Year Players Primed for Breakout Seasons ⭐

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    The Young Solution to Each Team's Biggest Problem

    Miles Sanders gives Eagles a dynamic RB

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    The Young Solution to Each Team's Biggest Problem

    Miles Sanders gives Eagles a dynamic RB

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    PFF Has D-Jax as a Better Deep Threat Than Julio and T.Y.

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    PFF Has D-Jax as a Better Deep Threat Than Julio and T.Y.

    nj.com
    via nj.com

    From May: Goedert Feels He Improved Every Aspect of His Game

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    From May: Goedert Feels He Improved Every Aspect of His Game

    Inside the Iggles
    via Inside the Iggles