Eagles' Ronald Darby Says He'll Be Ready for Week 1 After Torn ACL Recovery

Eagles' Ronald Darby Says He'll Be Ready for Week 1 After Torn ACL RecoveryJune 5, 2019
Ronald Darby tore his ACL in early November, but the Philadelphia Eagles cornerback told reporters on Wednesday that he expects to be ready for Week 1.
Jeff McLane @Jeff_McLane
#Eagles CB Ronald Darby told reporters that he was optimistic about training camp. Expects to be ready for Week 1. Coming back from a torn ACL.
Cornerback remains an open competition for the Eagles, though they don't have a shortage of options at the position heading into the 2019 season, from Darby and Jalen Mills—last year's starters to begin the season—to players like Avonte Maddox, Sidney Jones and Rasul Douglas.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
2nd-Year Players Primed for Breakout Seasons ⭐